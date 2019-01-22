Massachusetts woman reported missing after leaving Boston bar is found, police say

A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing after she left a bar in Boston over the weekend has been found alive, police announced.

Olivia Ambrose, 23, was transported to a hospital, the Boston Police Department said on Tuesday.

While it's unclear precisely when or where she was found, a source told Fox affiliate WFXT that she was located in Charlestown, roughly a mile from the bar she'd left before going missing.

Ambrose was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday leaving Hennessy's bar, where she was with her twin sister and friends.

Police said she left with a man who was later determined not to be connected to her disappearance.

Around 11:40 p.m., Ambrose was spotted on surveillance video with "two unknown males." One of them walked ahead of Ambrose, while the other "place[d] his arm around" her, police said.

Surveillance video from around 12 a.m. showed Ambrose "being accompanied by that same male, still with his arm around her," leaving a train station in Charlestown. At 12:13 am., Ambrose and the man were spotted walking, and soon after, the woman's phone was recorded as being in a nearby housing development.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed they were searching for a white male connected to the 23-year-old. Police did not confirm who that man was or if he was in custody, but WFXT reported that a man was taken into custody near a Charlestown housing development.