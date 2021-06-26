Massachusetts police investigate 'mass casualty incident' after truck appears to ram into building
A truck appears to have crashed into a building
Police have confirmed a mass casualty event in Winthrop, Massachusetts, just north of Boston.
"There are multiple injured people and motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders unrestricted access to the scene," Winthrop Police said.
A photo purportedly showed the scene at Shirley Street and Veterans Road, where a large truck appeared to have crashed into a building.