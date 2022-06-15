Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts boy, Harry, vanishes after being dropped off at babysitter's house

Child disappeared in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A massive law enforcement presence has descended on Lowell, Massachusetts, for a second day in the search for a 3-year-old boy who police say vanished after being dropped off at his babysitter’s house. 

The child, identified only as Harry, was last seen Tuesday morning at a home on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville neighborhood of the city. 

"The boy was dropped off at his babysitter’s house by his parents at about 7 a.m. Lowell Police have spoken with a neighbor who saw the boy in the babysitter’s yard at about 9:15 a.m. That remains the last known sighting of the boy," Lowell Police said in a statement. 

Police also said that "officers who responded to the babysitter’s 911 call began an immediate search of the home and surrounding area, quickly expanding the search when the boy was not found." 

HARMONY MONTGOMERY: EXTENDED FAMILY OF MISSING GIRL NOT EXPECTING ‘GOOD OUTCOME’ AS FEDS SEARCH HOME 

Harry, the 3-year-old child who is missing in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Harry, the 3-year-old child who is missing in Lowell, Massachusetts. (Lowell Police Department)

"Today, we are going out even further than we went yesterday," Carlisle Police Chief John Fisher told reporters on Wednesday, noting that about 200 officers are in the field looking for the child. 

Fisher said police looked within a mile of the property yesterday and described the babysitter as an acquaintance of the family who had one other child at the home at the time Harry disappeared.

The street in Lowell, Massachusetts, where Harry disappeared.

The street in Lowell, Massachusetts, where Harry disappeared. (Google Maps)

Massachusetts State Police said the search area Wednesday includes wetlands and swamps and that "numerous agencies/units [are] involved, including 11 MSP K9 teams, drone unit, 20 troopers from search and rescue unit, four Mounted patrols, and three divers plus Marine assets." 

Lowell Police Acting Superintendent Barry Golner said investigators are hopeful Harry will be found "sometime today." 

The boy last was seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and gray pants with a white stripe, according to police. 

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis contributed to this report. 