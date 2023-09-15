Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Massachusetts' junkyard blaze leaves one hospitalized in two-alarm fire

Massachusetts fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that started at Jack's Used Cars & Parts

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Fire crews responded to a Massachusetts junkyard Friday afternoon for a raging fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky and at least one person to the hospital severely burned, officials confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Billerica Fire Department said that officials are investigating the large fire at Jack's Used Cars & Parts that broke out on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that the large fire started in a 50 by 100-foot building made out of steel with several vehicles parked nearby it.

Billerica fire fighters

Massachusetts officials confirmed that around 3 p.m. a fire began in the junkyard. (@911Videography on X, the website formerly known as Twitter)

Billerica fire fighters

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze in Billerica, Massachusetts on Friday, September 15. (@911Videography on X)

Billerica fire officials said that a male employee was taken by a MedFlight ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. 

Officials have not given an update on his condition

Billerica fire fighters

Billerica firefighters respond to a large blaze at a junkyard on Friday afternoon. (@911Videography on X)

Billerica fire fighters

Burlington's firefighters arrive at the scene of the fire to help Billerica, Massachusetts firefighters. (@911Videography on X)

Firefighters said that they had water supply issues while fighting on the cane since the nearest fire hydrant was about 1,800 feet away. Firefighters from Burlington, Chelmsford, Lowell and Tewksbury assisted on scene.

Images and video of the scene show large plumes of smoke from the fire.

At 7 p.m., officials said that the fire is under control with investigators looking into the cause of the fire.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.