Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Massachusetts good Samaritan robbed after checking on woman who cried for help

Worcester, Massachusetts resident Angelic Berry is accused of armed robbery

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Man on United flight to Boston attempts to stab stewardess Video

Man on United flight to Boston attempts to stab stewardess

A man is tackled and subdued by other passengers after attempting to stab a stewardess on his way to open the emergency door on a United flight from LA to Boston. (Credit: Lisa Olsen)

A Massachusetts woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a good Samaratin at knifepoint after the man stopped to check on her.

Worcester resident Angelic Berry, 32, was charged with armed robbery. Police also charged her with resisting arrest.

"Ms. Berry tensed up, resisted being placed in handcuffs, and refused to get into the wagon," the Worcester Police Department said.

Police say that they were dispatched on Wednesday morning at around 6:00 a.m. after hearing a report of an armed robbery near Main St. and Benefit St. The man at the scene said that he was mugged after hearing a woman cry out for help.

MASSACHUSETTS HOUSE SPEAKER UNVEILS $654M TAX CUT PLAN

Worcester police were dispatched on Wednesday morning at 6:04 a.m. after hearing a report of an armed robbery near Main St. and Benefit St. 

Worcester police were dispatched on Wednesday morning at 6:04 a.m. after hearing a report of an armed robbery near Main St. and Benefit St.  (Google Maps)

When the man got out of his car and approached the woman, she swiftly brandished a knife and demanded cash. The suspect fled after the man complied.

Police were able to locate the suspect the same day because the man said she had distinctively bright red hair.

UNVEILING BUDGET PLAN, MASSACHUSETTS GOV. HEALEY CALLS FOR MILLIONAIRE'S TAX

The Worcester Police Department arrested suspect Angelic Berry and is investigating the incident.

The Worcester Police Department arrested suspect Angelic Berry and is investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

"After a brief investigation, officers developed probable cause for the arrest of Ms. Berry and placed her under arrest for armed robbery," the police said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Worcester Police Department is investigating the incident.