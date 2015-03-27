Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Mass. police find kilo of cocaine hidden inside mailed chunk of bologna; homeowner arrested

Associated Press

HOLYOKE, Mass. – A Massachusetts man has been arrested after a kilogram of cocaine hidden inside a hollowed-out chunk of bologna was delivered to his home.

Holyoke police say they were tipped off by postal inspectors in Puerto Rico who had been investigating similar shipments. A dog confirmed the presence of drugs and the bologna was cut open.

The meat was then repackaged and an undercover postal inspector delivered it to a Holyoke address at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. A woman sitting on the front steps signed for it.

Police then executed a search warrant and arrested a 30-year-old man on a cocaine trafficking charge.

Police say the cocaine had a street value of $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.