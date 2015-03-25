Mass. boy calls 911 over bedtime; officer goes to home to explain what's truly an emergency

Police in Massachusetts say a 10-year-old boy called 911 because he didn't want to go to bed.

Brockton police say the boy called 911 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and told the dispatcher he was calling to report his mother because he did not want to go to bed.

There was no emergency.

The Enterprise (http://bit.ly/YoKmJZ ) reports that according to the police log, an officer went to the boy's home and explained to him when it was appropriate to call 911.

No charges were issued.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com