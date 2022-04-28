Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Maryland state troopers hospitalized after suspected impaired driver strikes police vehicle

Maryland state troopers and driver who struck their vehicle were taken to hospitals

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two Maryland State Police troopers were hospitalized Thursday when their patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver on a freeway, authorities said. 

The state police in Rockville received a call around 6:10 p.m. that two troopers in a police vehicle had been hit while on the south lanes of Interstate 270, near Montrose Road. 

Several vehicles were struck, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said. The troopers and the suspected impaired driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals.

    Two Maryland State Police troopers injured Thursday when a driver struck their vehicle on a freeway, authorities said. (WTTG)

    Two Maryland State Police troopers injured Thursday when a driver struck their vehicle on a freeway, authorities said. (WTTG)

An Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said two people had non-life threatening injuries. It was not clear if one of them was the driver of the vehicle that struck the police car. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The driver has not been charged as of Thursday evening. 

Two left lanes were closed but later re-opened. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.