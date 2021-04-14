Maryland police report being shot at after responding to call, manhunt underway

Maryland police officers responding to a report of a parking hazard at a suburban mall came under gunfire Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Gaithersburg Police officers were sent to 392 N Summit Ave., the address of an apartment building near the Lakeforest Mall, around 3 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Within moments, the officers reported gunfire in their direction "from higher elevation."

Additional officers from both departments responded and were actively looking for one or more suspects.

County police said no one had been injured – but they were also advising the public to avoid the area as the shooter remained at large. Residents in the area were encouraged to shelter in place.

"This is an active scene," Gaithersburg police wrote on Twitter.

Fox 5 DC reported that "a significant police presence" was visible at and around the mall.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.