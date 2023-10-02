Maryland police searching for suspect who 'stabbed a random bystander in the head'

Police in Maryland are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who investigators say stabbed a stranger in the head.

The Laurel Police Department outside of Washington, D.C., said Aric Carpenter, 26, is wanted for attempted murder, first degree assault and other charges stemming from the alleged incident on Friday.

"Carpenter is believed to have stabbed a random bystander in the head ... in the 7800 block of Contee Road, in Laurel," police said. "Carpenter fled the scene after the stabbing and his current whereabouts are unknown."

Authorities described Carpenter as being around 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with "multiple tattoos on his face, including the word ‘Kim’ on his cheek."

"Carpenter should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the Laurel Police Department added. "If anyone comes into contact with Carpenter, please contact your local police department immediately."

Officials say the victim – who has not been publicly identified – is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Laurel Police Department did not immediately respond Monday to a request from Fox News Digital for additional comment.

Elsewhere in Maryland on Friday, a Baltimore man was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Howard County deputy.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Ryan Alexander Demby, 23, was at a Baltimore bar early Friday morning when a "verbal argument broke out between other patrons."

During the altercation, the post read, shots were fired and Demby was struck.

The Baltimore Police Department said 40-year-old Jewel Crowder was arrested and taken into custody the same day, and he was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Demby.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.