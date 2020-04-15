Maryland police issue 'final warning' for resident getting mail without pants on amid coronavirus stay-at-home order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Maryland police department reminded residents on Tuesday to put on pants when leaving the house to get the mail amid a statewide stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” Taneytown Police Department said on Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

Taneytown is a small city of about 6,700 residents located in Carroll County, just about five miles south of the Pennsylvania border.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Maryland recorded at least 10,032 confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 349 deaths by Wednesday, according to the state department of health. Of those infections, 262 were recorded in Caroll County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30.