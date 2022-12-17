Maryland police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside high school

Maryland police were investigating antisemitic graffiti that was found spraypainted on a sign outside a high school Saturday morning.

"Jews not welcome" was discovered on a signboard for Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that it is the second incident of antisemitic vandalism in the area since last month.

Investigators are working to get images of suspects, police said.

On Nov. 14, antisemitic graffiti that included swastikas, hangmen and racist language was scrawled on a sign by the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who represents the district and is Jewish himself, condemned the vandalism.

"Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah," Raskin wrote on Twitte. "Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo."

The graffiti was later covered.

A letter to the community from the school said the vandalism won’t be tolerated, calling it "abhorrent" and "extremely hurtful."

"Walt Whitman High School will continue to use education and restorative practices to engage our students in conversations about respecting and celebrating our diverse community," the letter added.