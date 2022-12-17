Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism
Published

Maryland police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside high school

In November, swastikas and other racist language and symbols were written on a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Digital interview with Benjamin Netanyahu: On writing his new book, antisemitism from influential figures like Kanye West, criticism over his coalition Video

Fox News Digital interview with Benjamin Netanyahu: On writing his new book, antisemitism from influential figures like Kanye West, criticism over his coalition

Former and likely future Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a wide-ranging interview with Fox News Digital, discussing antisemitism, Israel's recent election, his new book, and more.

Maryland police were investigating antisemitic graffiti that was found spraypainted on a sign outside a high school Saturday morning. 

"Jews not welcome" was discovered on a signboard for Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release. 

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that it is the second incident of antisemitic vandalism in the area since last month. 

Investigators are working to get images of suspects, police said. 

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH 2 HATE CRIMES FOR PUTTING SWASTIKA STICKERS ON CAMPAIGN SIGNS

Graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School on Saturday said "Jews not welcome." 

Graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School on Saturday said "Jews not welcome."  (Councilmember Kate Stewart)

On Nov. 14, antisemitic graffiti that included swastikas, hangmen and racist language was scrawled on a sign by the Bethesda Trolley Trail. 

3 FLORIDA TEENS ARRESTED FOR RACIST, ANTISEMITIC GRAFFITI IN PARK, GOLF COURSE BATHROOMS 

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who represents the district and is Jewish himself, condemned the vandalism. 
"Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah," Raskin wrote on Twitte. "Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo."

The graffiti was later covered. 

A letter to the community from the school said the vandalism won’t be tolerated, calling it "abhorrent" and "extremely hurtful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Walt Whitman High School will continue to use education and restorative practices to engage our students in conversations about respecting and celebrating our diverse community," the letter added. 