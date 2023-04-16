Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Maryland police find body amid search for 10-year-old autistic girl

Autistic child Maddelynn Wallace was last seen near her house

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury's sister talks about their last text and the search Video

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury's sister talks about their last text and the search

Megan Kingsbury said the "focus is on finding Maddi" and her family is blocking out online theories about Madeline's disappearance.

A Maryland sheriff's office reported on Sunday that investigators found a body in the search for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Maddelynn Wallace, an autistic and non-verbal child, was last seen near her house in Waldorf at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the area is heavily wooded.

Charles County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a body, which has yet to be identified, was found in a deep quarry. 

"Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff's Office are heartbroken to share the update that a body was recovered from a deep quarry a short time ago in the area that Maddelynn went missing," the statement read.

BODIES OF MISSING LOTUS DRUMMER, SON RECOVERED FROM ARKANSAS LAKE AFTER DISAPPEARING WHILE KAYAKING

Maddelynn Wallace, an autistic and non-verbal child, was last seen near her house in Waldorf near a heavily wooded area.

Maddelynn Wallace, an autistic and non-verbal child, was last seen near her house in Waldorf near a heavily wooded area.

"The Medical Examiners Office will confirm the identity and we will provide an update once available," the sheriff's office explained, adding that they send their "deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers" to Maddelynn's family.

Charles County Sheriff's Office coordinated with several search teams and law enforcement agencies to locate the body.

7-FOOT ALLIGATOR FOUND IN CALIFORNIA RIVER DIES AFTER RESCUE

Charles County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a body, which still has to be identified, was found in a deep quarry in Maryland.

Charles County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a body, which still has to be identified, was found in a deep quarry in Maryland. (Google Maps)

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this stage. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.