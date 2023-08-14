Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland police catch Ohio murder suspect following brief car chase

Heavy MD traffic brought the OH suspect's car to a halt prior to his arrest

Associated Press
Maryland police caught, following a brief car chase, a motorist accused in the stabbing death of his father in Ohio several hours before, authorities said.

Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes, 25, was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Frederick County, according to a Maryland State Police news release. Police located him traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in Washington County after the Fulton County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office alerted troopers that the driver of a Honda sedan had outstanding arrest warrants.

Police in Wauseon, Ohio, said they were called to a home Saturday morning where they found Edwin Aguilera, 64, dead from several stab wounds. A woman also was injured and taken to a hospital in Toledo, Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said. An arrest warrant charging Aguilera’s son with murder and felonious assault was issued, the chief said in a separate news release.

MARYLAND DAD ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF WIFE WITH KIDS NEARBY: POLICE

Troopers located the sedan on I-70 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The sedan driven by Cespedes struck a Hagerstown police vehicle, followed by a pursuit for another 3 miles before heavy traffic brought the suspect’s car to a stop, leading to the arrest, Maryland police said.

A man who was accused of killing his father in Ohio was arrested following a brief police chase in Maryland.

Maryland police said Cespedes also was charged with first- and second-degree assault and traffic violations related to the pursuit. The state police communications office said in a email that Cespedes remained Sunday in the Frederick County detention center and didn't have attorney contact information for him.

Chittenden said that security at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore also assisted with the case, but he didn't provide details.