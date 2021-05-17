Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Maryland officers shot while serving arrest warrant, suspect barricaded in home

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two Maryland sheriff's officers were shot Monday in a Washington D.C., suburb by a suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home, officials said. 

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Authorities responded to a single-family home after someone called and said a person inside had an open warrant and they wanted them out, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson told Fox News. 

At some point, the suspect opened fire on responding officers and two were struck, she said. They were flown to a hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive, she said. 

Fox News affiliate WTTG on the scene 

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home after the shooting. Authorities are trying to talk with him, Fox News confirmed. 

"We have not heard from anybody inside the house. We believe he's alone but we don't know that for a fact," Richardson said. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

