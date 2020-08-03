Maryland cop accused of stealing guns, items from dead person’s home

A Maryland police officer is facing numerous burglary charges after his boss received word that he “may have stolen firearms and other property” from a home where his department was investigating a death.

Cpl. Jacob Miskill, a five-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was arrested Friday and suspended without pay stemming from the late April incident, police say.

"The actions of this individual are contrary to the sacred oath that we as Police Officers take to protect and serve our community and to uphold the laws of the state of Maryland,” Chief William Lowry said in a statement. “This Officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County Police Officer and the actions are inexcusable.”

The department said Lowry received information that Miskill “may have stolen firearms and other property" while responding to a residence in Pasadena, where an unattended death occurred.

An internal investigation was launched and then, following the execution of a search and seizure warrant at Miskill’s own home, he was taken into custody.

Police did not reveal what they found inside the officer’s home, but charged him with three counts of burglary and misconduct in office, among other crimes.

"When a police officer uses the authority bestowed by the badge to facilitate criminal activity of any kind, that officer is undermining law enforcement everywhere,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “This cannot and will not be tolerated.”