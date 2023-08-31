Maryland collision involving Greyhound bus leaves one dead, 18 injured

A Greyhound bus collided with a vehicle on a Maryland interstate early Thursday morning, leaving one dead and more than a dozen passengers of the bus injured, police said.

Howard County police said the Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling on Route 32 near I-95 when it collided with a Buick Enclave at approximately 3:24 a.m., killing its driver. Authorities said the driver, who was identified as male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said 17 passengers of the Greyhound bus were transported to area hospitals with various injuries. The driver also sought medical treatment. There were no life-threatening injuries on the bus.

The Greyhound was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck the SUV "that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes," a statement from the Howard County police said.

Route 32 eastbound was subsequently closed at I-95, police said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Greyhound and the Howard County Police Department for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.