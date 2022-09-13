Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Marshall University to host investiture ceremony of 38th president

Marshall University's next president is a former CEO of software company Intuit

Associated Press
West Virginia's Marshall University is preparing for the investiture ceremony of its 38th president, Brad D. Smith, this week in Huntington.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Friday on Morrow Library lawn.

Smith is a former CEO of software company Intuit. He became president of the university in January. He is a Marshall graduate and grew up in nearby Kenova.

Marshall University is hosting the investiture ceremony for the school's 38th president on Friday.

Marshall will live stream the ceremony at https://www.marshall.edu/livestream/.