Marshall University to host investiture ceremony of 38th president

West Virginia's Marshall University is preparing for the investiture ceremony of its 38th president, Brad D. Smith, this week in Huntington.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Friday on Morrow Library lawn.

Smith is a former CEO of software company Intuit. He became president of the university in January. He is a Marshall graduate and grew up in nearby Kenova.

Marshall will live stream the ceremony at https://www.marshall.edu/livestream/.