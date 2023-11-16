Married high school educator accused of sex with 11-year-old

A former Connecticut high school employee was arrested Tuesday for alleged sex acts with an 11-year-old boy that frequently occurred in her car, according to a report.

Alyson Cranick, 42, met up with the child on at least 14 occasions after the boy repeatedly sneaked out of his house late at night in 2022, a warrant obtained by Law&Crime alleges.

The mother-of-two even made him a bracelet with the acronym "BFFLWB" meaning "Best Friends for Life With Benefits," according to the report.

The married educator told the boy on the messaging app Discord to tell anyone who asked that the acronym stood for "Best Friends Forever for Life We're Better," the warrant alleges.

The accused predator allegedly lured the boy from his home multiple times as late as 2 a.m.

The depraved trysts left him "always tired," and Cranick plied him with soda and energy drinks to keep him awake, he allegedly told investigators.

The child told a family member about his sick chats with Cranick on Discord, iMessage and Snapchat.

Cranick was an administrative assistant at E.O. Smith High School, in Mansfield, when the relative reported the alleged sexual abuse to police on September 7.

In a forensic interview, the boy said that Cranick had "forced" him to have sex with her and "sexually assaulted" him.

The warrant says that police reviewed more than 400 Discord messages that corroborated his account, including Cranick allegedly suggesting that the two shower together.

In the message, police say that Cranick tried to "emotionally manipulate" him into spending time with her when he did not want to.

State police interviewed Cranick, who allegedly "downplayed any inappropriate" communication by claiming she "simply wanted to comfort him because he was scared," the warrant alleges.

The exchanges inadvertently came off as flirtatious, she said, because she's "a really nice person," according to police.

The warrant doesn't indicate how the two met, and the child doesn't appear to have been one of her students, according to Law&Crime.

Cranick turned herself in on Tuesday on two counts of sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a child, police said.

She was arrested again Wednesday while detained, and more charges are likely, according to the report.

In a statement to CT Insider, E.O. Smith High School principal Louis DeLoreto said that Cranick had been fired.

"The employee was hired in February of 2023 with procedural DCF background check, fingerprinting and reference checks presenting no information of concern that would indicate the individual should not be hired," he said. "When we were notified of the outcome of the DCF (Department of Children and Families) investigation, the individual ceased employment with Regional School District 19."