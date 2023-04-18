Expand / Collapse search
Marquette University student found dead in dorm room

Marquette University Police officers pronounced the student dead upon arrival

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Marquette University student was found dead in his dorm room Monday in Wisconsin, according to officials.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the student as Kamrin Ray, 19, in a statement Tuesday, according to FOX 6.

On Monday, the Marquette University Police Department responded to calls of a student who was unresponsive at the school's Cobeen Residence Hall. Officers performed lifesaving efforts on Ray, but he was pronounced dead in the room.

The cause of death is pending a toxicology report, but the medical examiner found no signs of trauma during its autopsy.

The Cobeen Hall dormitory on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee.  (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn, File)

The outside of the Cobeen Hall dormitory on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn, File)

Officials said the student's death isn't suspicious, and investigators are looking at it as a probable natural death.

