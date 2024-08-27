Mark Zuckerberg admits Biden admin pressured company to censor Americans and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

OVERREACH UNCHECKED – Mark Zuckerberg admits Biden-Harris admin pressured company to censor Americans. Continue reading …

PARTY'S OVER – Dem who played key role in Harris' rise to power refuses to endorse her. Continue reading …

'FROZEN' IN TIME – Task force zeroes in on crucial mystery after visiting Trump assassination attempt site. Continue reading …

FULL THROTTLE – Former Levi exec pulls no punches on who's steering woke Harley-Davidson. Continue reading …

ELON TO THE RESCUE – Musk's SpaceX to help return stranded astronauts. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MASSIVE COSTS – Illegal immigration costing this state over $100 million a year: analysis. Continue reading …

GREEN MOUNTAIN RED WAVE – Vermont GOP sees ‘record’ ballot boost as blue-state citizens ‘see the need for change.’ Continue reading …

'LAWLESSNESS' FLOODING US – Police vote to likely make or break Harris' run, retired chief says. Continue reading …

FINAL COUNTDOWN – VP Harris has post-DNC momentum but Trump is burning up campaign trail with 10 weeks left. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'MORE LIKE REAGAN' – Kamala Harris touted as a moderate after DNC speech: 'Captured the center.' Continue reading …

MIC CHECK – Trump, Harris campaign feud over microphones for scheduled presidential debate. Continue reading …

'REIMAGINE' DEMOCRACY – Harris ally dismisses Founding Fathers' 'little piece of paper.' Continue reading …

'PROUD OF HERSELF' – Harris 'last person in the room' video goes viral on 3rd anniversary of deadly Afghanistan attack. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS – 4 powerful life lessons from an unforgettable teacher still guide me today. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Kamala Harris is the most left wing major party candidate for the presidency in post-World War II America. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats are ‘lying to you and laughing about it.' See video ...

SEAN HANNITY – Kamala Harris is afraid to debate Trump. See video ...

IN OTHER NEWS

SUPERMARKET SWEEP – Grocery chain bans unaccompanied minors after 6 p.m., large bags amid out-of-control theft. Continue reading …

'DAD MODE' – Toby Keith refused to let his daughter join USO tours. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on pampered pets, picturesque parks and the brownie's birthplace. Take the quiz here …

GOLDEN FAITH – US Olympic gold-medal swimmer Hunter Armstrong says his faith grounds him. Continue reading …

WHAT IN THE WORLD? – A rare animal was caught on camera in the Atascosa Highlands region of Arizona recently. See video …

WATCH

SEN. TED CRUZ – Kamala Harris is running a ‘fundamentally dishonest campaign.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

