Kamala Harris ally: We have to 'reimagine' democracy beyond Founders' 'little piece of paper'

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson urged people to "reimagine" freedom and democracy beyond the Founders' "little piece of paper" at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week.

Robinson spoke on the third night of the DNC, but two days before, she was on a panel at the DNC’s LGBTQ+ Kickoff where she was asked how to "dramatically shift and build more power" for the LGBTQ community and other minorities.

"We can't just worry about protecting democracy. In this moment, we've got to reimagine it with people that look and love like us at the center," Robinson answered.

She continued, "And I think for us right now is about reimagining freedom and this American story in a way that is more revolutionary than what our Founders actually put down on that little piece of paper, but instead is the type of democracy that is by and for all of the people in this country. That's the opportunity that we have."

The self-described Black queer woman delivered remarks on the DNC national stage Wednesday where she said Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were "fighting for joy."

She said, "The story of America is the story of progress towards freedom. In just a few generations, my family went from being enslaved in Mississippi to the first free Black family in Muscatine, Iowa, to preparing to elect President Kamala Harris. Progress is happening my friends!"

She added, "Donald Trump wants to erase us. He would ban our healthcare. Belittle our marriages. Bury our stories. But we’re not going anywhere. We are not going back. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they’re our champions for LGBTQ+ freedom, y’all."

Robinson previously hosted the HRC's "Out for Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ Unity" virtual rally to support Harris in July.

Robinson also went viral last year for her testimony at the Senate’s hearing on "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans." During her testimony, she denied biological males have a physical advantage over women in sports by claiming tennis star Serena Williams could beat a man.

"There's been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis," Robinson said. "And it's just not the case. She is stronger than them."

Fifty-year-old Karsten Braasch, then ranked 203, challenged and beat the Williams sisters back-to-back at the 1998 Australian Open after the sisters claimed they could beat any male player outside the world's top 200.