Marine killed in live-fire training accident at Camp Pendleton, officials say

FIRST ON FOX — A U.S. Marine died during a nighttime live-fire training event on Thursday, officials said.

The Marine was assigned as a student to the School of Infantry-West aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, Major Joshua J. Pena said in a news release.

"The command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts," Pena said. "SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time."

School of Infantry-West is one of two schools where entry-level Marines are trained to be combat-ready. The other is School of Infantry-East at Camp Geiger in North Carolina.

"At SOI, recently graduated enlisted Marines continue their education and training to become more proficient in the fundamentals of being a rifleman," the Marine Corps. website states. "Marines with a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of infantry are trained at the Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), while all non-infantry Marines are trained at the Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT)."

A Marine spokesman said SOI students undergo basic reconnaissance training in order to become reconnaissance marines.

The spokesman said a casualty assistance representative was sent to meet with the family of the deceased to provide counseling, care and keep loved ones appraised of developments in the investigation.

More information will be released about the incident 24 hours after next of kin have been notified, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.