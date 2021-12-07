Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Marine, 20, killed while helping crash victims on California interstate

The SUV’s driver will reportedly be booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felonies after treatment at the hospital

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A 20-year-old Marine died early Monday on Interstate 5 in Southern California while attempting to assist two people who were involved in an earlier crash.

The Marine was not identified. Fox 5 San Diego reported that the serviceman was based out of Camp Pendleton.

FILE: A Marine from Camp Pendleton died Monday attempting to assist stranded motorists, reports said. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The station reported that a driver of a Ford Edge was involved in a one-car crash at about 3:20 a.m. while headed southbound on the I-5. The vehicle was stuck in traffic lanes on the interstate, the report said. 

View of the main entrance to Camp Pendleton on July 26, 2019 in Oceanside, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

The Marine stopped and tried to help the couple that was inside the Ford, but was killed when hit by a box truck, which also hit the stalled car. The report said the two passengers inside the car suffered serious injuries. 

FILE: A TV cameraman tapes footage of the sign at the entrance to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in California 21 June, 2006. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The SUV’s driver will be booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felonies after treatment at the hospital, the report said. No other details were given.

"Our deepest condolences are with the Marine’s family, friends and unit service members," the base said in a statement reported by CBS 8.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

