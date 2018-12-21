Man who climbed National Christmas Tree to be taken for psychiatric evaluation

A man who climbed the National Christmas tree near the White House on Friday night has come down, Fox News has learned.

According to Sergeant Eduardo Delgado of the U.S. Park Police, the unidentified climber will be taken to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

It was not immediately clear how the man was able to climb the tree – or why he even tried to. He appeared to be mentally distraught, a law enforcement official told WTOP.

Police, according to WUSA9, negotiated with the man to come down before he descended on his own. There was no immediate word on whether he would be charged with a crime.

The area surrounding the tree, according to WUSA9, will remain shut down for the remainder of Friday night.

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.