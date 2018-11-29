Suspect waves to security camera before stealing purse from Texas home: cops

Say cheese!

A brazen man dressed in an NBA jersey pulled up to a home in Fort Worth, Texas, got out and gave a friendly wave to the security camera before walking into an open garage to steal a woman's purse, a video shows, according to authorities.

The suspect-- who is believed to be in his early 30s-- was driving a beat-up gray Honda sedan, with a sunroof, according to police. He "walked into the garage and entered the vehicle, stealing a purse, which contained identification, cash and credit cards," Fort Worth police said.

Police didn’t say how much money was stolen.

Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 23 around 10:30 a.m. on Cushing Drive in north Fort Worth. Police are asking anyone with information to call 817-392-3183.