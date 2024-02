Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A suspect is wanted in Oregon after authorities say a hidden recording device was found inside a fitting room at a clothing store.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the unidentified suspect on Saturday, saying that the image was among several photos of the suspect found on the recovered device.

The recording device was initially recovered from the fitting room on Dec. 26. The Washington County Digital Forensic Lab fully analyzed the device by Feb. 6 and found no images or video of potential victims on the device.

After sharing the suspect’s photo with other police agencies, detectives learned that an incident involving the same individual was reported to the Scappoose Police Department five days before the device was found.

REMAINS OF OREGON TEENAGER IDENTIFIED AFTER 54 YEARS USING ADVANCED GENETIC GENEALOGY

On Dec. 21, a victim had reported that the suspect had groped them at a Fred Meyer store on Dec. 13 while looking for help in finding items at the store, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim positively identified the suspect through a photograph that was found on the hidden recording device found in the clothing store fitting room in Washington County.

OREGON VOTERS, LAWMAKERS TURN ON ‘ANTI-POLICE’ DRUG LAW AMID WIDESPREAD OVERDOSES AND HOMELESSNESS

Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was described as an Asian male, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, with black hair and glasses.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details about the recording device or at which clothing store the device was found were immediately provided.