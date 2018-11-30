Drug-fueled fight over oatmeal turns fatal: Man dies months later of gunshot wound to the head

A Pennsylvania man died of his injuries this week, months after his wife shot him in the head during a drug-fueled argument about oatmeal, authorities said.

John Maki, 29, of Fayette County, was shot in the head April 5 after smoking crack cocaine with his wife, when he complained that she bought traditional oatmeal instead of the instant variety, authorities said.

Maki’s wife, Rachel Eutsey, 36, was previously charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and child endangerment in connection with the case. No information was immediately available on whether she will face additional charges following the death.

"It's believed (the fight was) over the brand of oats that she purchased for him. Apparently he wasn't happy over the traditional oats that she bought instead of the instant oats that he wanted," state police Trooper Robert Broadwater told Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV.

Authorities said Eutsey told them she and Maki had taken their 8-month-old daughter with them hours earlier to purchase crack cocaine. They allegedly smoked some of the drug in a parking lot before returning home and falling asleep.

"She relayed to the troopers that this was an ongoing thing that she and her husband or boyfriend were doing over the last few days," Broadwater said. "They were going out and purchasing crack cocaine with the baby in the car and while they were driving, they were smoking the crack cocaine."

When they woke up, they began to argue over the oats, police said.

Eutsey grabbed a gun and fired at Maki in an attempt to scare him after he choked her, but struck him in the head instead, authorities said.

A family member took the child to Children, Youth and Family Services, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.