Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi

Man sentenced to 11 months in prison for threatening phone calls to Pelosi and Mayorkas

David Allen Carrier, 44, had pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats against a federal official

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
MSNBCs Jen Psaki surprised legal analyst is at freakout stage over Donald Trumps Jan. 6 trial Video

MSNBCs Jen Psaki surprised legal analyst is at freakout stage over Donald Trumps Jan. 6 trial

MSNBC host Jen Psaki seemed surprised by her legal analysts admission that he was in a "freakout" stage over the delay in Donald Trumps Jan. 6 trial.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A California man has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for leaving threatening voicemails to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

David Allen Carrier, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats against a federal official in December after a grand jury had indicted him three months earlier. 

Carrier, of Concord, threatened to assault Pelosi in a Jan. 21, 2021, voicemail which came 15 days after the riot on the U.S. Capitol building, the Justice Department said, citing court documents. 

Pelosi at press conference

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was threatened in a voicemail made by Carrier.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MAYORKAS CALLS POLICY TO LET 30K MIGRANTS FLY IN EACH MONTH A ‘KEY ELEMENT’ OF BORDER PLAN AFTER LEGAL WIN

Seventeen months later, on June 30, 2022, Carrier called the Department of Homeland Security hotline and left a voicemail message threatening to assault Mayorkas.  

In pleading guilty to the charges, Carrier acknowledged that he acted with the intent to interfere with Pelosi and Mayorkas’ respective official duties.

"Participating in the public political conversation is an important right for all citizens," U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said. 

Protesters outside of the Capitol

The threat against Pelosi came 15 days after the Capitol riots.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

PELOSI'S HUSBAND MADE OVER $1.25 MILLION ON NVIDIA STOCK BET IN JUST THREE MONTHS

"Nevertheless, threatening our public servants is not protected by the First Amendment and corrodes our ability to engage in peaceful and important public discourse.  This office will not tolerate behavior that crosses the line to criminal threats."  

In addition to the prison term, Carrier was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to begin after his prison term is completed. 

Carrier was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with Pelosi and Secretary Mayorkas, as well as to attend mental health and substance abuse treatment while on supervised release, among other conditions.

Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was threatened in a voicemail made by Carrier. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Security and Cybercrime Section prosecuted the case following an investigation by the FBI and the Secret Service.

"Violent threats targeting elected officials also threaten our democratic system," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said.  

"Today's sentence demonstrates that anyone who sends politically motivated threats of violence to government officials will be investigated by the FBI and held accountable."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.