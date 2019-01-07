Missouri man robs credit union less than an hour after release from custody: police

A man was out of police custody for less than an hour on Wednesday before he allegedly robbed a credit union directly across the street from the police station, authorities in Wentzville, Mo. said.

Karsten Hardeman, 20, of Dayton, Ohio, was being held in custody in a police station jail on a misdemeanor drug offense, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Around 5 p.m., police received a call from a credit union reporting a man who had taken cash and ran, Wentzville police said. The credit can reportedly be seen across the street from the police station.

A responding officer opened the station’s front doors to see a man matching the robber’s description and sitting on the curb police said. When the officer approached the suspect and ordered him to show his hands, $100 bills allegedly fell out of the suspect’s pocket.

Hardeman was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree robbery and stealing from a financial institution, The Post-Dispatch reported. He was being held at the St. Charles County jail on a $100,000 cash bond, the report said.

Wentzville police said Hardeman was a suspect in bank robberies in Kansas and Texas but has not been charged in those cases.