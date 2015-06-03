Man pushes woman, 28, off platform onto train tracks at Manhattan subway station

Police are looking for the suspect who pushed a 28-year-old woman onto the tracks at a New York City subway station.

Authorities say it happened around 9 a.m. Monday as she was standing on the southbound platform at the Bleecker Street station in Greenwich Village.

Police say a man approached her and said "what are you looking at?" They say he then grabbed a plastic bottle from a garbage bin, threw it at her and pushed her to the tracks.

The man fled the scene.

Police say the woman complained of pain and suffered minor abrasions. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say the woman was assisted by another rider as she attempted to climb onto the platform.