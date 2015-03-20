Man pleads not guilty in Maryland car bomb plot

The U.S. attorney's office in Baltimore says a man accused of plotting to kill military personnel with a car bomb has pleaded not guilty.

Spokeswoman Marcia Murphy says Antonio Martinez was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court.

The 21-year-old Martinez was caught in an FBI sting operation. Court documents show he expressed a desire to attack a military recruiting center and was given a phony bomb by an undercover agent. He was arrested after he tried to detonate the device.

Martinez is a recent convert to Islam and prefers to be addressed as Muhammad Hussain. His attorney has argued that Martinez was entrapped by the FBI and that agents gave him the idea for the bomb plot.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.