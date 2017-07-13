Man in custody after shooting officer in New Mexico standoff

A man who shot and wounded a police officer in New Mexico during a standoff with SWAT officers is in custody, authorities said.

Albuquerque police said the man fired several rounds at officers who were responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday night, striking one.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Maximilano Villegas, had barricaded himself inside the Albuquerque home, prompting authorities to call in a SWAT team.

SWAT officers took Villegas into custody before dawn Thursday after an hours-long standoff.

Officer Daren DeAguero says SWAT officers launched gas canisters into the home before Villegas surrendered. He says no officers fired any shots.

Police say the wounded officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.

Villegas was uninjured. He's facing numerous charges, including child abuse and aggravated battery on a police officer.