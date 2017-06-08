Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Man held in shooting death of 7-year-old North Carolina boy

By | Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. – A judge has refused to set bond for a North Carolina man charged with shooting and killing a 7-year-old boy who was riding in a passing SUV.

Media outlets report the judge refused to set bond Wednesday for 28-year-old Devon Maurice Fowler of Durham in the shooting death of Kamari Munerlyn.

Fowler is charged with murder and conspiracy in the shooting death late Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Kamari was in the SUV with nine other people when several shots were fired from a passing car. The boy was taken to a Durham hospital where he died.

He was the only person hurt in the shooting.

There was no record of an attorney for Fowler, whose next court date is June 28.