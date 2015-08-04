Man faces federal charges in 2012 Molotov cocktail attack at community corrections center

A Maryland man is facing federal charges in connection with a 2012 firebombing of a corrections center.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced charges Monday against 25-year-old Jonathan Ernesto Godoy.

Prosecutors say Godoy and an associate lobbed Molotov cocktails at the Loudoun County Community Corrections Center in Leesburg, Virginia, because of problems Godoy was having with his probation officer.

The November 2012 fire caused more than $300,000 in damage. It went unsolved until 2014, when police received a tip from somebody who overheard a conversation about the incident.

Godoy initially faced state charges last year, but court records indicate those charges have been dropped in favor of the federal prosecution. Godoy now faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years if convicted on all counts.