Man disguised as delivery driver stole from Vegas hotels, police say

A man who allegedly posed as a delivery driver to steal from Las Vegas casinos was arrested earlier this month and will face a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

Danny Roy Salazar, 44, had a pattern of wearing a lanyard, occasionally carrying a clipboard and entering through the rear entrances of hotels, police said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Salazar allegedly burglarized the Rio, Westgate and Caesars Palace between Jan. 13 and June 8, the report said, citing a criminal complaint.

“If you know the language, know the lingo and look like you can belong, you can belong,” Douglas Florence, a longtime security analyst, told the Review-Journal regarding the delivery driver disguise.

The suspect is accused of stealing mattresses, beauty products, furniture and several types of electronics, including an iPad, according to the complaint.

Police believe he stole an $86,000 Isuzu Penske box truck six month ago from outside a hotel on the Strip, the report said. An actual delivery driver who rented the truck had reportedly left it running.

Salazar is charged with six counts each of burglary and grand larceny of property worth more than $3,500, the Review-Journal reported. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on $120,000 bail.

