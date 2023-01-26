Expand / Collapse search
Man dies in LA after falling 50 feet on a ship

It is unclear what caused the man to fall from an upper deck to a lower one at the Port of Los Angeles

Associated Press
A man fell to his death Wednesday on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles, authorities said.

He fell about 50 feet from an upper deck to a lower one shortly before 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was "beyond medical help," the statement said.

A man who well 50 feet form an upper to lower deck on a ship was beyond medical help, officials reported. The man died Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles. Pictured: A container ship is seen at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2021. 

A man who well 50 feet form an upper to lower deck on a ship was beyond medical help, officials reported. The man died Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles. Pictured: A container ship is seen at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2021.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and the incident will be handed over to the LA Port Police, the fire department said.