Man dies after jumping from Staten Island Ferry

A 53-year-old man died Saturday after jumping from the Staten Island Ferry into the chilly waters of New York Harbor, police said.

NYPD Harbor launch officers pulled the man out of the water after responding to reports of a jumper near the Whitehall Ferry Terminal in Manhattan at around 2 p.m.

"He jumped off the ferry as it pulled away from the dock," an NYPD spokesman told The Post. He jumped off the Ferryboat Andrew J. Barberi, police said.

The unidentified victim was removed to Pier 11 and transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3:10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A newsstand worker said there were "about 50 or so emergency people" at Pier 11 following a valiant effort — which included CPR — to save the man’s life.