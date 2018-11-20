Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH
Published

Man cuts off testicles with pocket knife during detox: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A man in Washington reportedly cut off his own testicles while he was undergoing an alcohol detoxification. <br data-cke-eol="1">

A man in Washington reportedly cut off his own testicles while he was undergoing an alcohol detoxification. <br data-cke-eol="1"> (iStock)

A man in Washington reportedly cut off his own testicles while he was undergoing an alcohol detoxification.

Officers with the Kennewick Police Department received a report on Friday of a male cutting an animal with a knife, KEPR-TV reported.

But as officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man "covered in blood on his hands and pants" because he reportedly cut his testicles off with a pocket knife.

Police said the man was completing a detoxification and was confused about what he was doing. He was transported to the hospital after his testicles were reportedly "retrieved and given to medics."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.