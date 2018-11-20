Man cuts off testicles with pocket knife during detox: report

A man in Washington reportedly cut off his own testicles while he was undergoing an alcohol detoxification.

Officers with the Kennewick Police Department received a report on Friday of a male cutting an animal with a knife, KEPR-TV reported.

But as officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man "covered in blood on his hands and pants" because he reportedly cut his testicles off with a pocket knife.

Police said the man was completing a detoxification and was confused about what he was doing. He was transported to the hospital after his testicles were reportedly "retrieved and given to medics."