Man convicted of murder at age 13 arrested on drug charge

A Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder at age 13 has been arrested on a drug charge.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Nathaniel Abraham was booked Thursday into the county jail in Pontiac on a charge of controlled substance/amphetamine.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Friday from a lawyer who represented Abraham following his arrest last year .

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case.

Last year, he was charged with resisting officers who were trying to arrest him on an indecent exposure charge. That case is pending.