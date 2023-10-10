Expand / Collapse search
California

Man climbs California Ferris wheel claiming to have bomb, forcing evacuation of Santa Monica Pier

Police arrested the man and say no bomb was located

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Officials in California took a man into custody who climbed a Ferris wheel and claimed to have a bomb Monday afternoon.

Police posted on social media that an individual climbed on the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, adding that witnesses heard he had a bomb.

While the Santa Monica Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team contacted the individual, the pier and its amusement park were evacuated.

The man was later taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. and police said that "no bomb or incendiary device was located," according to FOX 11

Man seen on Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel

Officials in California took a man into custody who climbed a Ferris wheel and claimed to have a bomb Monday afternoon. (KTTV)

According to NBC Los Angeles, officers could be seen tackling the man when he got down.

Man is seen climbing a Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier

Police posted on social media that an individual climbed on the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, adding that witnesses heard he has a bomb. (KTTV)

Dozens of individuals were stuck on the Ferris wheel while efforts were underway to take the man into custody.

