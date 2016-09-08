Man charged with threatening Minneapolis mosque

Federal prosecutors have charged a 57-year-old man with threatening a Minneapolis mosque.

Daniel George Fisher made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. He is accused of threatening to blow up the Tawfiq Islamic Center.

The complaint says the mosque received an anonymous handwritten letter on Sept. 30 that threatened to "blow up your building with all you immigrants in it."

Prosecutors say Fisher told the FBI in June he was angry that the Islamic center had selected Minnehaha Avenue for its new location. He also reportedly told the agents he had become "increasingly angry with Muslims since 9/11."

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it welcomes the federal charge.

A federal public defender to represent Fisher has not been assigned yet.