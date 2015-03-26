Man charged in old murders appears in Alaska court

An Alaska man charged in the 1985 slayings of an elderly Washington couple has declined to waive extradition proceedings.

Ricky Riffe appeared in an Anchorage court Wednesday. He is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and other counts in the deaths of 81-year-old Edward Maurin and his 83-year-old wife, Wilhelmina Maurin. The couple died from shotgun blasts, and their bodies were found at the end of a road in Chehalis, Wash.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department says the 53-year-old Riffe, of King Salmon, Alaska, and his brother, John Riffe, were the primary suspects all along but evidence didn't emerge until later.

The brothers moved to Alaska in 1987. John Riffe died just before the sheriff's office bought tickets to Alaska to arrest both men.

Ricky Riffe is being held on $5 million bail.