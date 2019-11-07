Expand / Collapse search
Florida man caught on video pulling woman out of Wendy's in possible abduction: police

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
A Florida man was caught on surveillance video pulling a woman out of a Wendy’s restaurant as she pleaded for help, police said Thursday.

Miami-Dade police told Fox News they are investigating the incident as abduction and said it happened at the Wendy's on Southwest 88th Street in Miami on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said a woman “in distress” walked into the restaurant at around 6:15 p.m. and pleaded with restaurant employees to help her as she ran to the bathroom.

The man then walked into the Wendy’s and followed the woman into the bathroom, police said. After the couple came out of the restroom, the woman went behind the counter. Investigators said the suspect walked up to the counter and argued with the woman before going behind the counter as employees were calling the police.

The man then grabbed the woman by the arm, and forced her out of the Wendy’s, police said.

A woman was pleading for a help as a man was caught on surveillance video pulling her out of a Florida Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was bracing herself on the door frame, unsuccessfully trying to escape, investigators added.

The man forced her into a black Chrysler 300 and drove away, police told Fox News.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the man or woman and urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan