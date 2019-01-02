Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve sex assault of 99-year-old, San Francisco cops say

A man accused of the brutal sex assault involving a 99-year-old woman in her San Francisco apartment on New Year’s Eve was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

The alleged assault took place in the city’s Ping Yuen housing project in Chinatown around 12:35 p.m., The SFGate reported, citing police. Police did not provide details of the woman's condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect – later identified as 26-year-old Teandre Howard-Kidd – was arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday by officers out of Tenderloin Station, The Chronicle reported.

Howard-Kidd was charged Wednesday with sexual assault, residential burglary and elder abuse, the report said. He is in custody in San Francisco Jail on $275,000 bail and scheduled to appear in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday.

No further details were released.