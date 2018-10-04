Man arrested at JFK Airport after trying to smuggle $115,000 of cocaine in Bailey’s bottles, officials say

A man arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York did not enjoy “happy hour” after he tried to smuggle three bottles of Bailey's liquor filled with $115,000 worth of cocaine, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Akeem Rasheen Lewis, a Jamaican citizen, arrived at the airport on Sept. 28 from Kingston. Officers removed the bottles from a bag after they said it appeared they were tampered with.

The officers took Lewis to a private search room where they found the drug wrapped in plastic and hidden in the bottles. They said they found nine pounds of cocaine with a street value of $115,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at JFK,” Frank Russo, the acting director of CBP’s New York Field Operations, said. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to protect the American people.”

Officers arrested Lewis and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents.