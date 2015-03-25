Man arrested after allegedly attempting to exchange explosives for cocaine, cash

Federal agents have arrested a suburban Denver man accused of trying to trade explosive devices for cocaine or cash.

Federal prosecutors said U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents removed multiple explosive devices from the Morrison man's home Thursday and rendered them safe.

Richard Lawrence Sandberg is charged with possession of a firearm, which includes explosive devices. He is being held without bond pending a detention hearing and preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday. Online court records didn't indicate his public defender's name.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sandberg told an undercover officer he is a former U.S. Marine. The affidavit says Sandberg and the officer discussed trading explosive devices for drugs or money and that the officer left Sandberg's home after a visit this week with three devices.