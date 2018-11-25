Man killed woman hours after his release from prison, authorities say

A man who police suspect of killing a woman hours after he was released from an Arizona prison was arrested Friday at a hotel, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, identified as David Bohart, 34, had been released the Tucson state prison complex Monday after serving a three-year stint for possession or use of dangerous drugs, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections website.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to check in to a court-ordered drug treatment facility.

On Wednesday, Tucson police found the body Marika L. Jones, 49, with stab wounds at a home along with a file of prison records about Bohart, the Arizona Republic reported.

It was not immediately clear what connection Bohart had to Jones or what led to her death. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, the report said.

In a statement, police said Jones’ body was discovered after a man who identified himself as an out-of-state attorney called to say someone had been killed in a home. While investigating at the location, detectives were told of a 911 call made Monday by an unidentified man who said he was just released from prison and killed his girlfriend.

Bohart served two previous terms in prison on convictions for forgery and possession or use of dangerous drugs, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.