Man gets caught on own steering wheel after fleeing scene of car accident, police say

A California man trying to flee the scene of a car accident Monday ended up waiting around for police anyway -- but only after his foot got stuck in his vehicle's steering wheel, police said.

A picture tweeted by the California Highway Patrol showed the unidentified man, who was later arrested, dangling upside down outside his white and red pickup truck. He had been trying to enter a code to enter a gated community near Cathedral City, according to KABC-TV.

“When your DUI & fleeing from a Hit&Run. Then you lean over to the gate keypad, you fall over & your foot gets stuck in the steering wheel,” police said in a tweet. “Because [you’re] unable to help yourself, Cathedral City PD arrive, assist & take you to jail for DUI & Hit&Run.”

The suspect wasn’t injured in the escape attempt, according to KHOU-TV.