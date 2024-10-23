Expand / Collapse search
Man allegedly asked for ‘rapiest frat’ at NC State before waving gun: warrant

Zachary Paul Olson, 24, facing charges from Sept. 9 incident in Raleigh

New details reveal what allegedly led a 24-year-old North Carolina man to bring a gun onto the campus of NC State University in September, according to a search warrant released Monday.

Zachary Olson, 24, of Cary, was charged with felony carrying a gun on educational property and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon after police received a report about a man waving a handgun in the air near a Chipotle restaurant on Hillsborough Street on Sept. 9 in Raleigh.

According to a warrant and probable-cause affidavit obtained by WRAL News, student witnesses claimed Olson was asking students, "What is the 'rapiest' frat on campus?" 

When the students asked him why, Olson allegedly pulled a small, black pistol out of his waistband, waved it around and said he would "teach them a lesson," the warrant describes.

24-year-old Zachary Paul Olson

A Cary man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun onto the North Carolina State University campus early in the morning on Sept. 9 (WRAL News)

University police said Olson then walked towards Fraternity Court. 

Police in the area found Olson on Dan Allen Drive, and detained him. The warrant states that Olson allegedly admitted to the officer he asked about the frat house and being in possession of a gun. 

According to the warrant, the officer removed a loaded Ruger Max-9 from the man's waistband along with a gun magazine and several loose bullets.

According to state prosecutors, Olson had purchased the gun a day earlier, WRAL reported. 

NC State University

North Carolina State University Centennial Campus sign. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

When questioned by police, Olson allegedly told them he wanted to seek "vigilante justice" on rapists in college fraternities, according to the warrant. When asked by the officer if he planned to kill people, he said "yes" then changed his answer to "no," the warrant states. 

WRAL also reported that Olson also told the students he stopped that night that he was feeling the pain of sexual assault victims and that he was "misguided and stupid." He claimed he had also burned himself with matches to "experience the pain of sexual assault victims."

NC State campus

New court documents reveal what led to a Cary man’s arrest after waving a gun on NC State’s campus back in September. (WNCN)

NC State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that Olson is not affiliated with the university.

Olson’s arrest records also listed his employer as the Wake County District Attorney’s Office. WRAL News reached out to the district attorney, who confirmed he was a part-time intern that started in mid-August, but his internship has since been terminated, and he is no longer employed at the office.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.